Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,518 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.