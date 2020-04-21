Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

