Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

