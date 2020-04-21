Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

