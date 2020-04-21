Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

