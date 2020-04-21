iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

