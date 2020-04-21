iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,429,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

