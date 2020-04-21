Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.44. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 220,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

