Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 331

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 362 ($4.76) to GBX 331 ($4.35) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 228 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $613.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

In other news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £93,300 ($122,730.86). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.