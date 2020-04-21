JJJ Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

