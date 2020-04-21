Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

