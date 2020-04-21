Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.