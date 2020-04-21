Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 13,921,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

