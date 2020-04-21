Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 1,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.40. OFS Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.63%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.10%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

