Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

