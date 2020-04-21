Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

