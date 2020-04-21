Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,557.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.12. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

