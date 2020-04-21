Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

