Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

