Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

