Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,711 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

