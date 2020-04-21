Kavar Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.