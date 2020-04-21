Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

