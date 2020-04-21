Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,557.05.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

