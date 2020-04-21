Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

