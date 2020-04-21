Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 405.3% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

