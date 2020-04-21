Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

