Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.80. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

