Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

