La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

