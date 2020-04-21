Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,894.20. Insiders purchased a total of 18,506 shares of company stock valued at $290,834 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:BQH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

