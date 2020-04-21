Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 962 Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

NYV opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.