Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWM. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Media Investment Group by 2,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 446,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWM stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

