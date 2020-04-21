Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $94,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $4,010,209 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

