Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 274 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CNOOC by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE:CEO opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $5.804 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

