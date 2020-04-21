Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

FIBK stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

