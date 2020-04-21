Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 333,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $727,000.

EWS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

