Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,963 shares of company stock worth $343,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

