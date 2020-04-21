Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $103,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 in the last ninety days. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

