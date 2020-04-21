Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS:DIVB opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

