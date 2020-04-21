Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,711 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

