Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,275,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $645,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $113.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.