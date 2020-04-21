Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2,892.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 310,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE:MXL opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

