Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

