Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 16,621.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,926,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,940,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $501.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.