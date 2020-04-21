Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $120,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

