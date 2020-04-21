Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000.

BATS IEDI opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

