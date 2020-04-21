Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.63). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

