Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

