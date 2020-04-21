Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.18.

JCOM stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

